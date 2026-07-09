Ukraine's Defense Ministry sums up NATO Ankara summit results

In the joint Declaration following the NATO Summit, plans were announced to provide $80 billion to support Ukraine’s defense in 2026, including $32 billion within the framework of the defense portion of the EU loan and $48 billion in bilateral assistance, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MoD) reported.

"According to the MoD’s assessment, partner countries have already budgeted $40 billion for bilateral security assistance to Ukraine in 2026. Thus, the NATO Declaration signifies the intention of Alliance members to allocate an additional $8 billion for security assistance to Ukraine in 2026," the ministry statement reads.

Furthermore, Alliance members declared their intention to ensure at least a similar level of support of $80 billion in 2027.

Specifically, Norway will direct around $306 million toward the procurement of Patriot missiles and other air defense capabilities. At the same time, the country stands ready to support the procurement of Patriot missiles from nations that already have them in their existing stockpiles.

In addition, following the results of the Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz signed an implementation agreement to launch the joint production of Bars drone-missiles in Germany.

"The project will be financed by the German side. All manufactured products will be directed to the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the MoD writes.

Zelenskyy also signed new agreements under the Drone Deal program with the leaders of Estonia, the Netherlands, and Denmark, opening up more opportunities for joint defense production, exchange of expertise and combat experience, development of drone technologies, and transparency in weapons export issues. In total, Ukraine already has nine such agreements with partners.

Additionally, Canada has invited Ukraine to become a founding member of a bank in the field of defense, security, and resilience. The leaders of Ukraine, Canada, Albania, Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, and Turkey also announced their joint intention to establish the Defense, Security and Resilience (DSR) Bank at the NATO Summit in Ankara. The bank’s goal is to strengthen the defense capabilities of the allies by attracting around $134 billion in available financing.

"All the new agreements at the NATO Summit in Ankara will help support the key priorities of Ukraine’s defense strategy: achieving technological superiority on the front line and building win-win partnerships. The Drone Deal, joint production, and new financial instruments allow Ukraine to scale up solutions that work in modern warfare, while allowing partners to develop their own defense capabilities based on Ukrainian experience," the MoD summarizes the results of the NATO Summit in Ankara.