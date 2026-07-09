Lviv official head on TRC incident: those responsible will be punished

Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky has commented on the conflict that arose between the TRC (Territorial Recruitment Center) and local residents during mobilization measures on July 8, calling it an "instrument of hostile propaganda."

"Watching the footage of yesterday’s events in Sykhiv, I still cannot find the answer to the question: do these young people understand that by their actions they have turned into an instrument of hostile propaganda? Do they understand that by their actions they are encroaching not upon a specific serviceman, but upon the attitude toward hundreds of thousands of Defenders who have protected and continue to protect the state in which they live, whose language they speak, and whose anthem they so ‘sincerely’ sing?" he posted on Telegram on Thursday evening.

"And what is it like to see your photo and video on Russian propaganda channels with the headlines ‘rebellion against the TRC’? I emphasize once again: those responsible must and will be punished! This matter is under my personal control," Kozytsky concluded.

As reported, on the evening of July 8, a conflict broke out between the TRC and local residents during mobilization measures on Chervonoy Kalyny Avenue in Sykhiv district of Lviv. During the clash, a crowd overturned and damaged an official TRC vehicle. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, around 200 people participated in the conflict and clashes.