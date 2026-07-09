SBU: no violence used against anyone during searches in outdated grenade launchers case

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has denied the use of physical violence during searches in the case concerning the "procurement of outdated grenade launchers for the AFU" worth over UAH 318 million.

"During the performance of the specified investigative actions, no physical violence was used against any individual; the searches took place within the framework of Criminal Procedural Legislation, and no comments were received from the participants of the investigative actions. This is evidenced by the search protocols, as well as video recordings of the conducted investigative actions," the SBU reported on Telegram on Thursday.

As reported earlier today, the Ukrainian Armor company stated that the first deputy director of the enterprise was beaten by law enforcement officers in his home during a search. "During an illegal search, an SBU employee brutally beat the first deputy director of LLC ‘Ukrainian Armor’ in his own home, resulting in numerous injuries, a concussion, and hospitalization. All of this took place within an absolutely fabricated case, which aims solely to exert pressure on the largest private Ukrainian company in the defense-industrial complex and to undermine the defense capability of Ukraine," the company’s statement, published on its Telegram channel, reads.

In turn, the SBU announced the exposure of a scheme involving the procurement of low-quality RPG-75M disposable anti-tank grenade launchers for the Defense Forces at an inflated cost. "This concerns a contract between the SE ‘Defense Procurement Agency’ and a private company for the supply of 6,000 RPG-75M disposable anti-tank grenade launchers. The total amount of the contract was UAH 637 million," the SBU stated on Telegram on Thursday evening.

It is noted that according to the documents, the supplier was supposed to deliver new weapons manufactured in 2024-2026. However, even before the contract was concluded, the Logistics Forces Command of the AFU warned the state purchaser that this type of weapon was ineffective and suggested considering other models. Despite this, the contract was signed, and the supplier received an advance payment of UAH 318.5 million.

In May 2026, the first batch of 3,024 grenade launchers arrived at the arsenal of one of the military units of the Logistics Forces Command of the AFU(Armed Forces of Ukraine). Given the prior information regarding the improper quality of the goods, the receiving party did not accept them and kept them only for temporary storage. Subsequently, the investigation established that instead of new, modern weapons, grenade launchers manufactured in the 1980s were actually delivered to the military unit. The SBU reports that signs of re-labeling were discovered during inspection. Under the outer labels were old markings in the Czech language, and significant oxidation tracks were found on separate parts of the items. After removing the new labels, it was established that the component parts had been manufactured in 1986-1988.

"According to the case materials, the participants of the scheme attempted to conceal the actual year of manufacture, technical condition, and origin of the goods. To do this, they submitted falsified documents and altered the markings on the items, including the batch number and year of manufacture. The investigation is also verifying collusion between officials of the state purchaser and the supplier company, without which this procurement could not have been implemented," the SBU statement reads.

According to the agency, the damage to the state amounts to UAH 318.5 million, representing the amount of the advance payment paid for the weapons that were not actually accepted. According to available data, the same foreign supplier had attempted to deliver these grenade launchers to Ukraine in 2022-2023, but at that time, due to the attempt to sell old weapons to our state under the guise of new ones, the contract was terminated. Moreover, at that time, the price of the grenade launchers was 9 times lower than under the current contract.

The criminal proceeding is being investigated under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period).

More than ten searches were conducted in the offices of the SE "Defense Procurement Agency" and the supplier company, as well as at the residences of the involved individuals.

The investigation is ongoing.