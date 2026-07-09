Ukraine returns to talks on exchanging MiG-29s for drone tech – Polish defense minister

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has reported that negotiations regarding the conditions for transferring MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine are ongoing and positively assessed the prospects of the talks.

"Kosiniak-Kamysz was asked about the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in exchange for providing Poland with Ukrainian drone technologies. He assured that negotiations are currently underway regarding the implementation of the experience gained during the war in Ukraine into Polish defense systems," Poland’s PAP news agency writes on Thursday, following a press conference held by the minister earlier today.

"There is a clear proposal: MiGs for drones. The Ukrainians said ‘yes’, then they started thinking about it, and now they are negotiating again, which is good. I hope that this proposal will be successfully finalized," PAP quotes the minister as saying.

Earlier this week, he stated that the issue of transferring MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine had not yet been resolved. At the end of June, the Polish minister stated that Ukraine had withdrawn from the agreement. A few days later, he noted that this occurred due to a historical dispute between Kyiv and Warsaw.