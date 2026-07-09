SES receives 5 specialized pickup trucks from South Korea for rescue units

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) has received 5 SsangYong vehicles provided by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) as part of the humanitarian assistance from the Government of the Republic of Korea, the SES reported on Thursday.

"These vehicles are part of a large-scale international support package that provides for the delivery of 355 specialized pickup trucks to the SES of Ukraine. The new vehicles will strengthen the operational capabilities of rescuers," the Telegram report reads.

During the handover ceremony, First Deputy Head of the SES of Ukraine Vitalii Myroniuk expressed gratitude for the assistance and emphasized that the pickup trucks being provided by Korea now, as well as those delivered previously, have already proven their effectiveness. "Some of them are already in service, while others will be distributed among community officers, pyrotechnic, engineering, and logistical units. All of them will perform crucial tasks for the safety of the population of Ukraine."

In his turn, Director of the KOICA Office in Ukraine Lee Tae-keun noted the extremely important work of the rescuers, which "not only saves lives but also gives people hope."