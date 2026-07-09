Slovenia to allocate $50 mln under PURL program and co-finance construction of three shelters in Ukraine

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia Tone Kajzer announced the allocation of an additional $50 million to Ukraine under the PURL program, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha expressed gratitude for the assistance.

"At the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, I reaffirmed Slovenia’s unwavering support for Ukraine. Slovenia will allocate an additional 50 million US dollars for the PURL initiative, and will also participate in financing the construction of three civil protection facilities," Kajzer said on X on Thursday.

Responding to the statement of his Slovenian counterpart, Sybiha expressed gratitude to Slovenia "for its unwavering support and solidarity" with Ukraine. "We highly appreciate Slovenia’s decision to allocate an additional 50 million dollars to the PURL initiative and to participate in financing the construction of three civil protection shelters," he wrote on the X social network.

According to Sybiha, such concrete assistance strengthens Ukraine’s resilience and demonstrates a long-term commitment to supporting our people.

Kajzer noted in his post on X that "Ukraine is fighting for its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Our task is to stand by its side and ensure predictable, long-term, and sustainable support."

Kajzer also reported that on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, he "emphasized the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and effective multilateral cooperation: the answer to increasingly complex geopolitical challenges cannot be another war. We need dialogue, we must listen to all sides and seek common solutions based on the principles of the UN Charter."