Over 74,000 citizens receive knowledge on disease prevention from URCS in 2026

More than 74,000 citizens received knowledge on health promotion and disease prevention from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in the first half of 2026.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross continues the active implementation of the 'Health Promotion and Disease Prevention' direction, informing various categories of the population about proper nutrition, prevention of common non-communicable (cardiovascular diseases, diabetes) and infectious diseases (tuberculosis, hepatitis, COVID-19, etc.), and giving up bad habits," the URCS reported on Thursday.

During the six months of 2026, URCS consultants conducted 61,359 disease prevention events and 2,139 motivational interviews for those who seek to consciously change their lifestyle and get rid of bad habits. Some 200 volunteers and consultants conduct information and practical sessions, motivational interviews, as well as donor initiatives. Information is provided for participants of various ages in order to maximize coverage of the country's entire population. In particular, among the recipients of services are 7,305 people who were forced to leave their homes due to the war and almost 2,499 people with disabilities.

Currently, the URCS implements such activities in Kirovohrad, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytsky, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Zakarpattia, Lviv, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Poltava, and Chernihiv regions.

The direction is supported by such partners as the Red Cross of Norway, Germany, Denmark, Canada, Austria, and France, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross.