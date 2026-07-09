Ukrainian Armor claims law enforcement officers beat company dpty director during search

The Ukrainian Armor company claims that the company’s deputy director was beaten by law enforcement officers in his own home during a search.

"During an illegal search, an SBU officer brutally beat the first deputy director of LLC Ukrainian Armor in his own home, resulting in numerous injuries, a concussion, and hospitalization. All this took place within the framework of an absolutely falsified case, the sole purpose of which is to organize pressure on the largest private Ukrainian company in the defense-industrial complex and undermine Ukraine’s defense capability," the company said in a statement released on its Telegram channel.

As reported by Ukrainian Armor, in February 2026, the State Enterprise AOZ (Defense Procurement Agency) based on the primary need of the General Staff of Ukraine, announced a procurement procedure for rocket-propelled anti-tank grenades (disposable grenade launchers) of the RPG-18, RPG-22, or RPG-26 type, or their equivalents. Proposals from about 20 different suppliers were submitted for the specified procedure, among which was the proposal of LLC Ukrainian Armor.

The proposal of LLC Ukrainian Armor contained various equivalents of disposable grenade launchers for the customer’s choice, in particular Bulspike-AT (anti-tank), Bulspike-TB (thermobaric), RPG-75M, and RTG68mm. Each of these is actually an equivalent to the RPG-18, RPG-22, or RPG-26, and prior to this, all these types of grenade launchers were successfully supplied by LLC Ukrainian Armor to the Security and Defense Forces.

In order to ensure the principle of saving budget funds, AOZ twice conducted requests for price reductions from potential suppliers, and LLC Ukrainian Armor both times, after conducting relevant negotiations with the manufacturing plants of the specified grenade launchers, reduced its price proposal for each type of grenade launcher.

Based on the results of the consideration of the price proposals of the participants in the procurement procedure, the proposals of Ukrainian Armor were recognized as the cheapest, and DOT independently chose the cheapest of the proposed grenade launchers, the RPG-75M produced by the Czech company Zeveta Ammunition, which is a manufacturer from a NATO country and supplies this product by the tens of thousands of units around the world and to Ukraine.

As part of the implementation of the concluded contract for the supply of grenade launchers, in May 2026, Ukrainian Armor handed over the cargo to the consignee designated by AOZ, and in June 2026, it fully fulfilled its contractual obligations and completely delivered the products to the designated warehouse.

"It should be noted that until now, these grenade launchers have not been finally accepted by AOZ, but no complaints have been received from the Customer. At the same time, State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) employees are actually falsifying information about the grenade launchers and organizing ‘pocket’ expert examinations to prove the alleged ‘defective’ nature of the grenade launchers. Investigators absolutely do not take into account the fact that the specified grenade launchers were supplied directly from the manufacturing plant, which is not involved by investigators at all in resolving the issue of assessing the quality or condition of the supplied grenade launchers. Instead, SBU employees decided to use bandit-style pressure methods of the Yanukovych era on the largest defense company in Ukraine, and during searches in a falsified case, they inflicted bodily injuries on the first deputy director of the enterprise," the company emphasizes.

These actions of SBU employees, Ukrainian Armor stated, not only compromise the service itself but also cause huge damage to the defense capability of the state.

"We demand that the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, within the framework of prosecutorial supervision, check the grounds for opening this case and stop the illegal activities of SBU employees regarding physical pressure on employees of the defense enterprise," the company concluded.