Lubinets calls for creation of mobilization working group in Defense Ministry

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, commenting on the attack on servicemen of the territorial recruitment center in Lviv on Wednesday, called for the creation of a mobilization working group in the Ministry of Defense.

"This incident cannot be viewed in isolation. It was the result of problems that I have been talking about for a long time. When people appeal to the authorities for years, reporting possible violations of rights during mobilization, but do not see a proper legal assessment of such facts, this inevitably creates even greater problems. Distrust accumulates, tension grows, and society becomes radicalized. If the state does not provide a timely legal assessment of violations—regardless of who committed them—this will lead to even worse consequences," Lubinets wrote on the Facebook social network on Thursday.

He emphasized that all Ukrainians have a common enemy—Russia—and it is Russia they must fight.

"We cannot allow confrontation to move inside Ukrainian society due to distrust, injustice, or impunity. Martial law does not put human rights ‘on pause.’ The rule of law is the line that distinguishes Ukraine from Russia. Every illegal decision during mobilization is a blow to trust in the state," the ombudsman stressed.

He noted that reform of mobilization processes is needed today.

"That is why I am appealing to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with a call to urgently create a working group for a comprehensive review and improvement of mobilization procedures. It is necessary to form transparent, clear, and fair rules that will equally protect both state interests and human rights," Lubinets explained, adding that the law must be the same for everyone, and regardless of who the violator is, there must be an objective investigation and a proper legal assessment.

"Only in this way can trust in state institutions be restored. A strong army and the rule of law are not opposites. These are the two pillars on which Ukraine stands. We must equally protect our military, human rights, and the law. And right now, the state must demonstrate that it is capable not only of demanding compliance with the law, but also of strictly enforcing it itself," he concluded.

As reported, an incident involving the blocking of an official vehicle occurred in Lviv on July 8 during notification measures for a citizen who, according to the TRC, was on the wanted list, as a result of which a crowd overturned vehicles of the recruitment center.

Following this, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyy, reported that he held an urgent meeting with law enforcement officers regarding the situation with the blocking of the TRC vehicle in Sykhiv. According to him, the Lviv Regional TRC will conduct an internal investigation into the legality of the actions of the servicemen.