Kyiv this compensates veterans for purchase of 34 cars for over UAH 20 mln

This year, the Kyiv authorities compensated veterans of groups I and II who sustained injuries in the war for the purchase of 34 cars: 27 new and seven used ones for a total amount of over UAH 20 million, according to the website of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) on Thursday.

"Kyiv became the first city in Ukraine to introduce partial compensation for purchased cars. And starting this year, the city partially compensates not only for a purchased new car, but also a used one. In addition, veterans and female veterans with disabilities of group I as a result of the war without amputations received the right to compensation," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported at a meeting with Kyiv veterans.

According to the KCSA information, Kyiv veterans, as well as veterans with disabilities from among internally displaced persons who reside and have been registered in Kyiv for over one year, are eligible for such support.

"I talked with the defenders about the problems they face and what city decisions help them integrate into peaceful life. Based on the results of the meeting, we will develop new decisions regarding veteran support programs," the mayor noted.