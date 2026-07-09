National Police and SBU launch investigation into clashes in Lviv

The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are conducting pretrial investigations into the events in Lviv, where a clash occurred between a crowd and servicemen of the territorial recruitment and social support center (TRC), the police press service reported on Thursday.

"In particular, National Police investigators are investigating an attack on a police officer who was ensuring public order during the incident. On this fact, the National Police opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threat or violence against a law enforcement officer). The police have identified the attacker," the report on the Telegram channel said.

In addition, the SBU is conducting a pretrial investigation under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period).

"All materials collected by the police during the documentation of this incident have been transferred to the SBU for inclusion in the materials of the criminal proceedings," law enforcement officers emphasized.

As reported, an incident involving the blocking of an official vehicle occurred in Lviv on July 8 during notification measures for a citizen who, according to the TRC, was on the wanted list, as a result of which a crowd overturned vehicles of the recruitment center.

Following this, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytsky, reported that he held an urgent meeting with law enforcement officers regarding the situation with the blocking of the TRC vehicle in Sykhiv. According to him, the Lviv Regional TRC will conduct an internal investigation into the legality of the actions of the servicemen.