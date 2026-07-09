Almost 40% of marriages in Ukraine in first half of 2026 registered online

In the first half of 2026, some 79,516 marriages were registered in Ukraine, of which 30,488 or 38.3% were concluded in electronic form, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"This indicates the growing popularity of online marriage registration, since during 2025, the state civil status registration authorities drew up 165,587 marriage records, of which 18.4% were in electronic form," the agency said in a statement on Telegram.

Today, the online marriage registration service is provided by three digital offices of the State Civil Status Registration (DRACS) in Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipro, which allows Ukrainians to marry remotely regardless of their location.

In total, since the start of operations of the DRACS digital offices, as of July 1, 2026, some 62,286 marriages have been registered in electronic form.

The service is implemented by the Ministry of Justice jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation with the support of the Swiss-Ukrainian EGAP Program, executed by the Eastern Europe Foundation.