Mobilization process in its current state will only cause further escalation of situation – Lviv Regional State Administration head

Changes must be made to the mobilization process, otherwise tension in society will continue to grow, Taras Hren, head of staff of the Lviv Regional State Administration, said during a briefing on Thursday.

"Digitalization of the process will not lead to an automatic solution of all problems without unpopular legislative decisions, which are definitely not within the sphere of influence of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, the Lviv Regional Council, or directly local government bodies. This is the sphere of influence and responsibility exclusively of the central organs of executive and legislative power. This mobilization process in its current state will only cause escalation, misunderstanding, and abuse by our enemies. You know that as of today, the footage that was on Telegram channels and directly in the mass media regarding the Sykhiv incident is obviously being used not from a standpoint of common sense, but from a standpoint of manipulating facts and gaining an advantage for our enemies," Hren noted, commenting on the conflict with territorial recruitment and service center (TRC) service members that occurred on Wednesday.

He added that a legal assessment is currently being given to the actions of the notification groups of the territorial recruitment center. Law enforcement agencies are taking appropriate measures to identify all persons involved in overturning vehicles, damaging property, and inflicting bodily injuries on service members.

"Specifics regarding those procedural actions and, accordingly, the consequences will be provided directly when they are completed," Hren noted.

He also specified that according to available data, the notification group identified a conscript born in 1996 who violated the rules of military registration and was on the wanted list. During the notification measures, a conflict situation arose with residents of the district.

"Taking into account all incidents, this conflict escalated into a difficult situation that lasted about 6-8 hours," he said.

As reported, an incident involving the blocking of an official vehicle occurred in Lviv on July 8 during notification measures for a citizen who, according to the TRC, was on the wanted list, as a result of which a crowd overturned vehicles of the recruitment center.

Following this, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported that he held an urgent meeting with law enforcement officers regarding the situation with the blocking of the TRC vehicle in Sykhiv. According to him, the Lviv Regional TRC will conduct an internal investigation into the lawfulness of the actions of the service members.