Ukraine hits 12 tankers, Yug Rusi oil terminal and enemy ammunition depot

On the night of July 9, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted damage on a number of important military and military-economic targets of the enemy, the Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"Twelve tankers, one tugboat, and one cargo ship of Russia were hit in the waters of the Sea of Azov. The extent of the damage caused and the results of the strike are being clarified," the report states.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the hit vessels were used, in particular, to supply fuel and lubricants to the troop groupings of Russia, as well as to transport oil and petroleum products bypassing international sanctions.

The report also announces a strike on the Yug Rusi oil terminal in Bataysk, Rostov region of Russia. A fire was recorded there.

In addition, the strike on an enemy ammunition depot in the area of occupied Sorokyne, Luhansk region, is noted.