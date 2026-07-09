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SBU hits two Russian oil depots in Tver region and Stavropol krai

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SBU hits two Russian oil depots in Tver region and Stavropol krai
Photo: Telegram

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) launched successful strikes on two Russian oil infrastructure facilities: the Chervona Zorya oil depot in Tver region and the Stavropolskaya oil depot in Stavropol krai on the night of July 9, the SBU reported on Telegram.

"The Chervona Zorya oil depot is located 520 km from the state border of Ukraine, and hits by Ukrainian strike UAVs were recorded at the facility, after which a fire broke out. The Stavropolskaya oil depot is also located more than 500 km from Ukraine, where a large-scale fire broke out, the area of which is rapidly expanding," the statement says.

Both oil depots ensure the receipt, storage, and distribution of motor gasoline and diesel fuel.

#oil_depots #sbu
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