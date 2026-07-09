Either end war or face escalation – head of Rada delegation to NATO PA

At the NATO summit, an ultimatum was issued to Russia: either it ends the war, or escalation awaits it, believes Yehor Cherniev, head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (the Servant of the People faction).

"At the NATO summit in Ankara, for the first time in many years, the West spoke exclusively from a position of strength. In fact, an ultimatum has been issued to Russia: either it ends the war, or escalation awaits it," Cherniev said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

According to him, the final shift in the position of the US and NATO as a whole was illustrated by the general approval of Ukraine’s strategy to destroy the energy sector of Russia, the allocation of EUR 70 billion each for 2026-2027 to Ukraine, and "Trump’s agreement to grant us permission to manufacture missiles for Patriot systems."

"Ukraine having its own production of anti-ballistic missiles will neutralize the missile advantage of Russia in the future and become a deterrent against repeated aggression. And the recognition of Ukraine as a security donor for the transatlantic community and a key element of European security guarantees us comprehensive and long-term support from our partners," the MP noted.