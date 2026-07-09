Ministry of Education and NASC announce contest for 32nd Antarctic Expedition to Akademik Vernadsky station in 2027-2028

The National Antarctic Scientific Center (NASC) of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has announced a contest for the 32nd Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition to work at the Akademik Vernadsky station in 2027-2028.

"The expedition will traditionally recruit scientists, including biologists, geophysicists, and meteorologists, as well as life-support team specialists: a doctor, cook, system administrator, system mechanic, and diesel electrician-mechanic… Documents from male and female candidates are accepted until August 7, 2026, inclusive," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the contest is open. Anyone who meets the professional and other requirements can apply.

In particular, participation in the expedition involves a long stay in conditions of isolation, working in a small team, and performing tasks in difficult Antarctic conditions.

At the first stage, candidates must send the following documents to the NASC: an application, a resume, a cover letter, copies of education and employment records, and copies of military registration documents.

Detailed information on the conditions of participation, candidate requirements, selection stages, support for expedition participants, and contacts of the contest curator is available at the link: https://mon.gov.ua/news/du-nants-oholoshuie-konkurs-z-vidboru-kandydativ-do-skladu-32-i-ukrainskoi-antarktychnoi-ekspedytsii-2027-2028rr

As reported, 14 participants of the 31st Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition are currently working at the Akademik Vernadsky station, including three women—a doctor and two meteorologists, one of whom heads the expedition. This team includes 10 newcomers and 4 experienced polar explorers.