Budanov expects fair response from law enforcement to attack on territorial recruitment center employees in Lviv

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, commenting on the clash between civilians and territorial recruitment and social support center (TRC) employees in Lviv, emphasized the inadmissibility of attacks on service members.

"If today you tear off the clothes and beat a service member of your own army, think about who will protect you tomorrow from the enemy army, which will beat you and tear off your clothes just the same, but from you," Budanov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that he expects a fair response from law enforcement agencies to the events in Lviv.

As reported, an incident involving the blocking of a service vehicle occurred in Lviv on July 8 during notification measures for a citizen who, according to the TRC, was wanted, resulting in a crowd overturning the vehicles of the recruitment center.

Following this, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky reported that he held an urgent meeting with law enforcement officers regarding the situation with the blocking of the TRC car in Sykhiv. According to him, the Lviv Regional TRC will conduct an internal investigation into the legality of the service members’ actions.