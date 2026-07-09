Ukraine expects Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand to join agreement on Special Tribunal – Mudra

Ukraine continues to work on expanding the circle of states that will join the agreement on the creation of the Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression and expects the support of a number of countries, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra reported at a briefing during the "Right to a Dignified Life" conference.

"We are working with the Global South, we are working with the American countries, with Latin America. We very much hope that countries such as New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Japan will join this agreement on the establishment of the tribunal," Mudra said, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

According to her, both the Ukrainian side and the International Criminal Court are working to attract new participants.

"Both my team and the ICC team are working on this, and this process is ongoing. It is not that there are 36 and that is it. It is possible to join in the process, and this is not limited in time," Mudra noted.

As reported, on May 15, at the 135th Ministerial Meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, 36 states and the EU approved the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the creation of the Governing Committee of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine—the third constituent document of the Special Tribunal.

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi announced the list of countries that declared their intention to join the enlarged partial committee: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Republic of Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, as well as representatives of the European Union, Australia, and Costa Rica.

This implementation agreement will provide the legal launch for the work of the tribunal.