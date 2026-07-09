Klitschko initiates extraordinary session of Kyiv City Council in near future regarding city preparation for winter

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko is convening deputies of the Kyiv City Council for an extraordinary plenary session, where urgent decisions are planned to be considered to accelerate the implementation of resilience plan measures.

"I addressed the heads of the Kyiv City Council deputy factions to convene an extraordinary session of the Kyiv City Council in the coming days. This is to consider additional decisions necessary for the operational implementation of measures under the capital’s Resilience Plan," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the meeting will be held in a closed session "given the sensitivity of the information and issues to be considered."

As previously reported, Klitschko stated earlier that Kyiv insists on urgently holding a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to consider joint steps with the state to implement the Comprehensive Resilience Plan of the capital.

"The Comprehensive Resilience Plan of Kyiv was developed and presented at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on March 3, 2026. However, agreements—both regarding the 50/50 financing of the plan’s measures, organizational issues, and the legal regulation of part of the measures—are not being fulfilled by the state," he declared.

Meanwhile, according to Klitschko, the capital is implementing the plan’s measures within its capabilities, using funds from the capital’s budget, as well as attracting foreign and domestic loans.