Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized 72 of 94 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 13 locations

Ukraine’s Defense Forces overnight into Thursday neutralized 72 of 94 enemy drones, but hits by 19 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 72 enemy UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country," the report says.

In total, overnight into July 9 (from 18:00 on July 8), Russia attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and 94 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya" decoy drones from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk – temporarily occupied territory.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Hits of two ballistic missiles and 19 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of shot down ones (debris) at 4 locations.