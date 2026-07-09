Incident involving blockade of TRC vehicle occurs during citizen notification in Lviv - offical

In Lviv on July 8, an incident involving the blockade of a service vehicle occurred during notification procedures for a citizen born in 1996 who was wanted, according to the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRC). Following the event, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyy announced an official investigation into the actions of the military personnel.

The Lviv Regional TRC reported that at approximately 21:30 on July 8 on Stryiska Street in Lviv, a citizen was stopped to check military registration documents during a joint notification operation with National Police representatives.

According to the agency, it was determined during the check that the citizen had been a "military registration violator" since June 12, 2026, after which he was taken to the TRC.

"During the verification of his data, it was determined that this citizen has been a military registration violator since June 12, 2026. The citizen was taken to the TRC. As of now, the person liable for military service who violated military registration rules has been sent to undergo a military medical commission," the Lviv Regional TRC stated.

At the same time, the TRC stated that another notification team remaining at the scene was blocked by a group of unidentified individuals.

"This group surrounded the military personnel's service vehicle, behaved aggressively, caused significant damage, and eventually overturned the service car. Police are working at the scene. All events will be given a proper legal assessment. The guilty will be held accountable as provided by law," the agency reported.

Meanwhile, Kozytskyy noted that he held an urgent meeting with law enforcement regarding the situation with the blockade of the TRC vehicle in the Sykhiv district.

"The primary task is to ensure public order! Everyone who committed illegal acts, including obstructing the activities of military personnel, must be identified and held accountable," the head of the regional administration declared.

According to him, the Lviv Regional TRC will conduct an official investigation into the legality of the actions taken by military personnel regarding the notification of the citizen born in 1996 who was on the wanted list.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyy previously reported that he is working to clarify all circumstances of the situation: "I am currently clarifying all circumstances regarding the situation in Sykhiv. I will report as soon as I have complete and verified information. In the meantime, I ask everyone to remain calm, be wise, and do not forget who our true enemy is."