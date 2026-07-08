Erdogan on Russia's war against Ukraine: just peace has no losers, Turkey ready to host parties

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared readiness to facilitate a diplomatic resolution Russia war against Ukraine and to gather the parties on Turkish territory for negotiations.

"There will be no losers in a just peace. I reiterate that we are ready to gather the parties in Turkey again," he said at a press conference following the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, Erdogan emphasized once again that Turkey "from the very beginning of the war has stressed dialogue and diplomacy as the way to a resolution."