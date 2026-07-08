Russia spreading fuel-shortage narrative in frontline regions – CCD

Russia is conducting an information and psychological operation aimed at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine's frontline regions, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

"The Center is monitoring an enemy information and psychological operation aimed at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine's frontline regions. Russia is accompanying this campaign with systematic attacks on gas stations," the center said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The center said that amid Russian strikes on Ukrainian gas stations, anonymous social media accounts controlled by Russian intelligence agencies have begun actively promoting the narrative of an alleged catastrophic fuel shortage. To escalate the situation, propagandists are mass-distributing fake videos purporting to show widespread instances of gasoline being siphoned from the tanks of parked cars. The enemy is releasing fabricated materials in which Ukrainian servicemen, among others, are accused of such thefts.

"In reality, through shelling gas stations and similar disinformation campaigns, Russia is seeking to take media-driven revenge for the total fuel shortage and kilometer-long lines at gas stations in its own country. Since the actual scale of the problems in Russia and Ukraine is incomparable, Russian intelligence agencies are forced to artificially construct an image of a "fuel crisis" in Ukraine through disinformation," according to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The center said that while Russian strikes on Ukrainian gas stations do indeed pose a serious challenge to public safety and the functioning of the fuel infrastructure, there is no fuel shortage, particularly in communities near the front lines.

As Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said, all necessary volumes of petroleum products are available, and the government, together with market operators, is promptly implementing measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel to the Armed Forces, businesses, and citizens.