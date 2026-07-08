Sybiha, Hungarian FM discuss preparation for leaders' meeting

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha held a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Anita Orbán on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

I was glad to catch up with Orban Anita to continue our dialogue and focus on the preparations for the meeting of our leaders. We discussed our bilateral agenda and the outcomes of the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting yesterday," he posted on the social network X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha announced negotiations with his Hungarian counterpart Anita Orbán, noting they would discuss, among other things, the format, location, and time of the meeting at the leadership level.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, he said this during a briefing in Ankara, Turkey, on the sidelines of the NATO summit.