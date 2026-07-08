Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Sybiha, Hungarian FM discuss preparation for leaders' meeting

1 min read
Add as source
Sybiha, Hungarian FM discuss preparation for leaders' meeting
Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha held a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Anita Orbán on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

I was glad to catch up with Orban Anita to continue our dialogue and focus on the preparations for the meeting of our leaders. We discussed our bilateral agenda and the outcomes of the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting yesterday," he posted on the social network X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha announced negotiations with his Hungarian counterpart Anita Orbán, noting they would discuss, among other things, the format, location, and time of the meeting at the leadership level.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, he said this during a briefing in Ankara, Turkey, on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

#hungary #meeting
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT