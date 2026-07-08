MPs propose verifying origin of bail funds in criminal proceedings

MP propose that the Verkhovna Rada introduce a mandatory verification of the origin of funds contributed as bail when applying a preventive measure by a court decision.

The corresponding bill No. 15388 on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and the law "On Prevention and Counteraction to Laundering (Whashing) of Proceeds from Crime, Terrorist Financing and Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction" regarding strengthening control over the legality of the origin of funds contributed as bail was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, the parliament's website reports.

The text of the bill has not yet been published, but according to one of its authors, Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction), the document aims to strengthen control over the legality of the origin of funds contributed as bail.

"The initiators of bill No. 15388 propose to introduce a mandatory verification of the origin of bail funds, regardless of the amount. It also provides for the possibility of suspending the enrollment of bail funds until the legality of their origin is confirmed, and in case such confirmation is impossible, to introduce a mechanism for their forfeiture to state revenue," Zheleznyak posted on Telegram.

According to him, the bill also contains a provision on the publication of information about bailsmen by the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine.

Among the authors of the bill are also Anastasiia Radina (the Servant of the People faction) and Mariana Bezuhla (independent).