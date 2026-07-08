Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times, four injured – official

Russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times with drones and artillery on Wednesday, leaving four people injured. Nikopol, Dnipro, and Synelnykove districts came under fire, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has reported.

"In Nikopol area, Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivka, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas were under attack. A gymnasium, an outpatient clinic, an administrative building, an apartment building, private homes, and cars were damaged. A 55-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman sustained injuries. Both will receive outpatient treatment," Hanzha posted on his Telegram channel.

In Dnipro district, the enemy targeted the Slobozhanske and Mykolaivka communities. Logistic and agricultural enterprises were damaged. A 35-year-old man was injured and will receive treatment at home.

In Synelnykove area, the Russians fired at Mykolaivka communities.

In addition, according to updated information, a 69-year-old woman was injured due to the morning attack in Pavlohrad. She has been hospitalized in moderate condition.