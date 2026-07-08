Zelenskyy, Nawrocki agree to preserve unity, mutual understanding, continue dialogue

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of Poland Karol Nawrocki on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, following which the leaders agreed to continue their dialogue.

"We met with President of Poland Karol Nawrocki. It was an important and necessary conversation, we spoke for more than an hour," Zelenskyy posted on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, the main topic of discussion was the need to preserve unity and mutual understanding between Ukraine and Poland against the backdrop of shared challenges.

"We face one single and shared threat: Russia. And it is very important to maintain mutual understanding, support, and act unitedly. Our countries need only strong relations," the President noted.

Zelenskyy added that the parties agreed to continue their dialogue.