Novokhatske in Donetsk region cleared of Russian occupiers – 37th Marine Brigade

The village of Novokhatske in the Komar rural hromada of the Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, has been liberated from the occupational forces, the official Telegram channel of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade reports on Wednesday.

"Through the joint and coordinated efforts of the warriors of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade and brothers-in-arms from the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Tavriiska Brigade, the settlement of Novokhatske in Donetsk region has been completely cleared of Russian occupiers. Step by step, despite the enemy's resistance and dense mining, the marines and paratroopers accomplished the assigned mission. The enemy was knocked out of their positions, suffered casualties, and retreated," the report reads.

On the map of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Ukraine attached to the operational update as of the morning of July 8 regarding the Russian invasion, Novokhatske was still shown as occupied.

At the same time, on the maps accompanying the reports of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Novokhatske has been categorized under the zone of "reported Ukrainian counteroffensive" since May 28, having been marked as occupied prior to that. However, analysts did not report on actions around the settlement in updates over recent days.

On the maps of the DeepState OSINT project for July 6, the village belonged to the area of penetration (gray zone). The maps have not been updated since then.

Novokhatske is located near the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region, not far from the village of Filiia. In 2014, 143 residents lived there. It belongs to the Novopavlivka direction of the front.