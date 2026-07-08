MFA calls inclusion of Ukrainian-Polish dialogue issues in EP resolution inappropriate

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has taken note of the adoption of the European Parliament's report on the European Commission's 2025 report on Ukraine and welcomed the strong signals of support for Ukraine both in confronting Russia and on its path to the EU, MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi has noted, while at the same time calling the inclusion of issues regarding the Ukrainian-Polish historical dialogue in the document inappropriate.

"Unfortunately, during the review, individual political actors decided to use the platform of the European Parliament to draw attention to bilateral issues of the Ukrainian-Polish historical dialogue and to introduce corresponding amendments into the document. We consider such actions inappropriate. Ukraine and Poland should discuss complex historical issues precisely in a bilateral format and within the framework of a professional dialogue between historians, experts, and relevant state institutions. There are appropriate platforms for this, in particular, the Congress of Historians," Tykhyi told reporters on Wednesday.

He emphasized the unwavering position of the Ukrainian side that the Ukrainian and Polish peoples are partners and allies united by a shared responsibility for the security of Europe and joint opposition to the main threat, Russian aggression.

"That is why the efforts of our states and partners should be directed toward strengthening unity and joint opposition to Russia. We reaffirm Ukraine's unchanging readiness for a constructive Ukrainian-Polish dialogue on all complex issues of shared history, which will serve the long-term interests of both states and the strengthening of European unity," Tykhyi said.

As reported, in its resolution, the European Parliament welcomed the opening of the first fundamental cluster of accession negotiations for Ukraine's entry into the EU in June 2026 and expressed hope that the subsequent clusters will be launched in the near future.

" With 460 votes in favour, 136 against, and 59 abstentions, the Parliament asked for a constructive discussion on how to advance Ukraine’s European integration, while also taking the EU’s strategic interests into account. EU member states should consider the dynamics in accession countries, including Russia’s attempts to undermine public support for EU membership, and work on advancing the future security of Ukraine and the European continent," the European Parliament's press service reports.

The report on Ukraine's reform progress presented to the EP highly praises Ukraine's extraordinary efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure the principle of the separation of powers under wartime conditions. Regarding the issue of future elections, the text underscores the importance of granting sufficient time to ensure compliance with the necessary standards and conditions for holding free and fair elections after the lifting of martial law.