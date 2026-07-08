USF strikes electricity entry point to Crimea from Russia

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday, July 8, struck a key electricity entry point into occupied Crimea from Russia, five electrical substations, a training ground, and three radar stations, Commander of the USF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi has reported.

"This concerns a strike on July 8 on a key facility receiving electricity via the Kuban–Crimea energy bridge as the entry point from the mainland Russia to the occupied peninsula. The length of the energy bridge is 14.5 km, laid in four underwater cable lines. The struck transition point PP-2 ‘Crimea’ receives these underwater cables and converts them into overhead power lines," Brovdi posted on his Telegram channel.

In total, since July 1, the USF have already struck 50 energy nodes in Crimea and the southern part of the temporarily occupied territories (TOT).

Among the targets are the Kuban–Crimea power transfer point, the Nizhnihoirsk electrical substation, the Nasosna 3 electrical substation, and the Novotroitske electrical substation in Crimea, as well as the Kalynove and Troitske electrical substations in Luhansk region.

In addition, two 1RL131 P-18 radar stations and a 1L22 Parol-4 radar station were struck in the occupied part of Donetsk region.

USF drones also launched a strike on a repair base in occupied Pysarivka, Luhansk region, and the Hvardiyske training ground in the occupied part of Kherson region.

"During the night in the operational depth of the occupier in Crimea and the southern part of the TOT, the Birds of the USF struck 53 military targets. All targets were coordinated by the newly created Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces," Brovdi concluded.