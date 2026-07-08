Drone hits Troieshchyna high-rise, child injured – Klitschko

The number of casualties resulting from a Russian drone attack on Kyiv on Wednesday afternoon has risen to 13, city Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

"There are already 13 casualties in the capital. Medics have hospitalized nine of them. Two of the injured are in serious condition. Three people have been killed," Klitschko posted on Telegram on Wednesday.

He reported that in the Desniansky district, according to preliminary information, a Russian drone hit a 25-story residential building at the level of the 16th floor.

"In the high-rise building in the Desniansky district hit by the enemy UAV, a fire broke out on an upper floor. During reconnaissance, rescuers evacuated and handed over an injured child to medics," Klitschko wrote later.

According to the head of the city military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, in the Desniansky district, where the high-rise building was damaged, emergency workers rescued a child with lacerations to the face and handed them over to medics.