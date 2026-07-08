Zelenskyy discusses stronger air defense, steps to bring peace closer with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the United States President Donald Trump have held a meeting in Ankara, during which the parties discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, diplomatic efforts, and ideas to reinforce positions.

"A good meeting with President Trump and his team. Grateful for the important emphasis on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense to enhance the protection of lives," Zelenskyy posted on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, the sides discussed "some ideas that could strengthen our positions and bring peace closer."

"I expect that our teams will promptly process everything that was discussed today," Zelenskyy noted.

The interlocutors paid special attention to diplomatic efforts.

"We also spoke about diplomacy: we are trying to make it work. We will continue to work productively to make this happen," the President of Ukraine added.