Poroshenko: MEPs demand end to opposition persecution

Member of Parliament of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko notes that with the resolution adopted on Wednesday, the European Parliament stood up for democracy in Ukraine and supported it in the war against the RF.

"European deputies explicitly demand that the Ukrainian authorities refrain from politically motivated persecution of the opposition, personal sanctions against the opposition leader, and representatives of civil society. The Ukrainian authorities should pay special attention to this, in particular, to warn them against attempts to put pressure on the court," Poroshenko posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

The European Parliament also emphasizes that any restrictions on rights and freedoms introduced under emergency conditions should not be permanent, the politician notes. "It is equally important that the resolution contains clear requirements regarding the domestic policy of Ukraine. The European Parliament emphasizes the need for unconditional adherence to the principles of the rule of law, political pluralism, respect for the opposition, and preventing the use of law enforcement agencies as tools of political pressure," the MP wrote.

Poroshenko also noted that the European Parliament calls on Ukraine to ensure further support for freedom of expression and media independence, "rather than disconnecting opposition TV channels from terrestrial broadcasting."

At the same time, he welcomed the European Parliament's call for tougher sanctions against the RF.

"This resolution clearly defines: a just peace is possible only on the terms of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. No compromises on our right to self-defense, no veto right for Russia on Ukraine's membership in the European Union and NATO. It is especially important that the European Parliament confirmed: Ukraine's future is in the European Union... Ukraine's path to victory, a just peace, and full membership in the European Union is irreversible. Our task is to do our part of the work, strengthen democracy, the rule of law, and the unity of Ukrainian society," Poroshenko noted.

As reported, in its resolution, the European Parliament welcomed the opening of the first fundamental cluster of accession negotiations for Ukraine's entry into the EU in June 2026 and expressed hope that the subsequent clusters will be launched in the near future.

" With 460 votes in favour, 136 against, and 59 abstentions, the Parliament asked for a constructive discussion on how to advance Ukraine’s European integration, while also taking the EU’s strategic interests into account. EU member states should consider the dynamics in accession countries, including Russia’s attempts to undermine public support for EU membership, and work on advancing the future security of Ukraine and the European continent," the European Parliament's press service reports.

The report on Ukraine's reform progress presented to the EP highly praises Ukraine's extraordinary efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure the principle of the separation of powers under wartime conditions. Regarding the issue of future elections, the text underscores the importance of granting sufficient time to ensure compliance with the necessary standards and conditions for holding free and fair elections after the lifting of martial law.