The European Parliament (EP) has welcomed the opening of the first fundamental cluster of accession negotiations in June 2026 and expressed hope that the subsequent clusters will be launched in the near future.

"With 460 votes in favour, 136 against, and 59 abstentions, the Parliament asked for a constructive discussion on how to advance Ukraine’s European integration, while also taking the EU’s strategic interests into account. EU member states should consider the dynamics in accession countries, including Russia’s attempts to undermine public support for EU membership, and work on advancing the future security of Ukraine and the European continent," the European Parliament’s press service reports.

The report on Ukraine’s reform progress presented to the EP highly praises Ukraine’s extraordinary efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure the principle of the separation of powers under wartime conditions.

"MEPs welcome Ukraine’s progress on judicial reform and the fight against corruption while calling for continued reform in these critical areas. They point out that a strong rule of law foundation will enable transparency and accountability in the reconstruction and economic recovery processes, improving the investment climate and international partners’ trust," the statement reads.

Regarding the issue of future elections, the text underscores the importance of granting sufficient time to ensure compliance with the necessary standards and conditions for holding free and fair elections after the lifting of martial law. MEPs (Member of the European Parliament) condemn pressure from the US administration on Ukraine to hold elections while the war with the RF is still ongoing.

Furthermore, MEPs emphasize the need to support Ukraine’s achievements on the battlefield and increase pressure on the Russian military economy, and also call on the EU to provide Ukraine with predictable multi-year financial support to help the country cover recovery and defense costs without annual uncertainty.

"Since Ukraine’s European path started in 2014, the country has changed profoundly for the better. Russia’s war of aggression has even accelerated this process. A lot has still to be done, for instance to meet the requirements of the fundamentals cluster. Continuation of judicial reforms and the unhindered work of the anti-corruption institutions remain key to advancing along the accession path and meeting citizens’ expectations", said rapporteur Michael Gahler (EPP, Germany).

At the same time, MEPs commented on the renaming of an elite military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in honor of the heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and expressed regret over the disregard for sensitive issues and the grief of the Polish side. The EP believes that this decision undermines good-neighborly relations, calling for de-escalation and renewed efforts in a spirit of goodwill with the aim of reconciliation.