The United States President Donald Trump has called Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Brigadier General Pavlo Palisa a hero and one of his favorite military figures.

Speaking before the start of his meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump described Palisa as one of his favorite military figures. Addressing the general, Trump asked how he was doing, noted that he was doing a wonderful job, and concluded that Palisa was, in fact, a true hero.

From 2002 to 2024, Palisa served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is a combat veteran. In 2023, he commanded the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodny Yar" and led the defense of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region. By decree of the President of Ukraine on November 29, 2024, he was appointed Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.