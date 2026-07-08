Cabinet to allocate UAH 3 bln to eliminate Vyshneve shelling consequences – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed the responsible ministries to urgently prepare a decision on allocating UAH 3.04 billion from the reserve fund to support the community of Vyshneve, Kyiv region, in eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling on July 6, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko has reported.

"The funds will be used to pay compensation for destroyed or damaged housing, rebuild destroyed homes, perform major repairs on high-rise residential buildings, and restore engineering networks," Svyrydenko posted on her Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As reported, the city of Vyshneve suffered the heaviest damage in Kyiv region during the Russian attack on the night of July 6. As a result of strikes and numerous fires, buildings on five streets were destroyed, and dozens of homes and infrastructure facilities were damaged.