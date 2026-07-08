Klitschko: three killed, ten injured in Kyiv

The number of casualties resulting from a Russian drone strike on Kyiv on Wednesday afternoon, July 8, has risen to ten, capital Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has reported.

"There are currently 10 casualties in the capital as a result of the enemy UAV attack. Medics have hospitalized eight of the injured," Klitschko posted on his Telegram channel.

The mayor also reported an updated death toll from the strike.

"According to medical data, three residents of the capital have been killed," he wrote.

Earlier, two fatalities and four injuries had been reported.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, a three-story warehouse building caught fire at the site of a Russian drone strike in the Desniansky district of Kyiv. The fire subsequently spread to an adjacent structure.