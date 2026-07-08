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Trump: no timeline for ending war in Ukraine

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Trump: no timeline for ending war in Ukraine
Photo: Valerie Proschenko

The United States President Donald Trump stated that he cannot currently predict when the war in Ukraine will end.

Speaking at the beginning of his meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara on Wednesday, Trump said that he did not have a timeline for ending the war, adding that it was impossible to have one because there was too much going on at the moment.

At the same time, the United States President expressed hope that Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin will reach an agreement on this matter.

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