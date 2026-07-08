Next NATO summit takes place in Albania, date remains undecided - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said the next summit of the alliance will be held in Albania, although the date has not yet been determined.

He mentioned this on Wednesday in Ankara during a press conference following the conclusion of the NATO summit while responding to questions from journalists.

As previously reported, the final declaration of this summit did not specify that the 2027 summit would take place in Albania, unlike the declaration from last year’s summit in The Hague. The final paragraph of the document states that allies express their gratitude to Turkey "for its generous hospitality" and "look forward to our next meeting."

"The next summit is not in Ankara, because we are in Ankara now, so the next summit is in Albania, but, of course, we still have to decide (the date) next time," the NATO Secretary General explained.