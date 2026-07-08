Trump says he may visit Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has stated in Ankara that he may visit Ukraine.
"Yes, I would visit," Trump said in response to journalists’ questions regarding the possibility of a trip to Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump has stated in Ankara that he may visit Ukraine.
"Yes, I would visit," Trump said in response to journalists’ questions regarding the possibility of a trip to Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of Poland Karol Nawrocki on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, follow…
The village of Novokhatske in the Komar rural hromada of the Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, has been liberated from the occupational forces, th…
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Republic of Poland Karol Nawrocki have held a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summ…
NATO allies reaffirmed their commitment to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty and announced the creation of a modernized alliance with a strong Europ…
The United States President Donald Trump stated that he cannot currently predict when the war in Ukraine will end. Speaking at the beginning of hi…
US President Donald Trump believes that Ukrainian long-range strikes against Russia could help bring the war closer to an end. "This is an escalat…