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Trump says he may visit Ukraine

1 min read
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US President Donald Trump has stated in Ankara that he may visit Ukraine.

"Yes, I would visit," Trump said in response to journalists’ questions regarding the possibility of a trip to Ukraine.

#ukraine #trump
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