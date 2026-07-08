32 NATO leaders reaffirm unwavering support for Ukraine - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte states that all 32 leaders of the alliance have confirmed their steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine. Rutte made this announcement during a press conference on Wednesday in Ankara following the North Atlantic Council meeting.

"Allies have reaffirmed NATO’s unwavering support for Ukraine. As long as Russia continues its efforts, we will ensure that Ukraine receives what it needs. Allies have pledged at least 70 billion euros in military equipment, assistance, and training for this year and again for the next, as we continue to push for peace," he said.

The NATO Secretary General emphasized that as Ukraine shifts the dynamics on the battlefield, the alliance’s support must remain consistent.

When asked by journalists what would compel President Putin to end the war, Rutte noted that he had addressed this previously: "I stopped trying to interpret what is in the mind of Vladimir Putin a long time ago. What I do know is that Putin is in a difficult position."

Rutte observed that the Russian economy is in poor condition and that Putin is losing approximately 30,000 citizens each month, which he described as "terrible news."

"This means he is willing to sacrifice up to 30,000, sometimes even 35,000 of his own soldiers on the battlefield. So, things are not going well for him. Currently, 32 leaders are firmly committed to continuing support for Ukraine. I believe this is absolutely relevant and very important," Rutte said.