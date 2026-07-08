Trump: Zelenskyy and I have excellent relations, and this is 'only the beginning'

President of the United States Donald Trump states that he and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy have excellent relations, and this is only the beginning.

"President Zelenskyy and I decided to meet on the sidelines (of the NATO summit). We also have excellent relations: from the Oval Office to today – it has been a long road. But we have gone through it, and this is not the end. This is a new beginning," Trump said at the meeting with Zelenskyy in Ankara on Wednesday.

According to Trump, he speaks with the President of Ukraine by phone from time to time.

"We spoke just the other day, and it was a very good conversation," he added.