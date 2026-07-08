Russia recognized as long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security – NATO summit declaration

NATO allies once again recognize Russia as a long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security.

The corresponding point, which reinforces this position of the alliance, is set out in the declaration adopted following the results of the summit held in Ankara.

"To counter the long-term threat Russia poses to Euro-Atlantic security and stability, and the persistent threat of terrorism, Allies are delivering on The Hague defence commitment. In 2025, European Allies and Canada increased their investments in core defence requirements by more than $139 billion," the document states.

The allies emphasize that these investments provide the capabilities required by the Alliance, while strengthening the industrial base and resilience. "Today in Ankara, we announce more than $50 billion in new procurements and commit to expanding collective manufacturing capacity and working with industry to accelerate innovation," the document says.

The allies assure that they will continue to exert efforts to remove obstacles to trade in defense products between allies and will utilize NATO partnerships to maximize the volumes of defense-industrial production and cooperation in the defense-industrial sector.