Zelenskyy intends to discuss air defense, diplomacy, and drone deal with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to discuss Ukraine’s needs for air defense, diplomacy, and the drone deal with the United States with President of the United States Donald Trump.

"We are grateful for the PURL program. And we want to share with you some details regarding what we plan to discuss during our meeting: the issue of air defense – this is the second point, and perhaps even the first – and negotiations. I think, yes, we understand what to do. This is our assessment of what to do, how to achieve peace," Zelenskyy said at the beginning of the meeting with Trump in Ankara.