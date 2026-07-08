Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Zelenskyy intends to discuss air defense, diplomacy, and drone deal with Trump

1 min read
Add as source
Zelenskyy intends to discuss air defense, diplomacy, and drone deal with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to discuss Ukraine’s needs for air defense, diplomacy, and the drone deal with the United States with President of the United States Donald Trump.

"We are grateful for the PURL program. And we want to share with you some details regarding what we plan to discuss during our meeting: the issue of air defense – this is the second point, and perhaps even the first – and negotiations. I think, yes, we understand what to do. This is our assessment of what to do, how to achieve peace," Zelenskyy said at the beginning of the meeting with Trump in Ankara.

#zelenskyy #trump
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT