NATO leaders pledge further support for Ukraine worth EUR 140 bln in 2026-2027 – summit declaration

NATO leaders pledge further support for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 140 billion for 2026-2027 and state that Ukraine contributes to transatlantic security.

The text of the declaration is released on the NATO website following the summit held in Ankara.

"Ukraine contributes to transatlantic security, and Alliance member states remain united in their unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. European Alliance member states and Canada currently fund the vast majority of security assistance to Ukraine through bilateral and multilateral budgets. Alliance member states emphasize that such assistance must be fair, predictable, and sustainable in the long term. In 2026, Alliance member states commit to allocating EUR 70 billion to provide Ukraine with military equipment and to organize assistance and training, and they reaffirm their sovereign commitments to provide at least an equivalent level of assistance in 2027," the declaration states.

Furthermore, the allies welcome the European Union’s decision to provide Ukraine with multi-year funding under the Ukraine Support Loan.