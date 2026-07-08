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Number of casualties in Kyiv from daytime UAV attack rises to 6 - Klitschko

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The number of people injured in the daytime drone attack on Kyiv has risen to six, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said

"There are already sixpeople injured as a result of the enemy UAV attack on the capital. Medics have hospitalized all the wounded," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Earlier, it was reported that four people had been injured in the attack. According to the mayor, an enemy UAV fell near a gas distribution station in the Desniansky district, and another fell on a three-story non-residential building near a market. Emergency services are working at both sites.

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