President holds talks on finalizing agreements for creating antiballistic capabilities in Ukraine - Sybiha

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held talks with leaders of countries that can effectively provide the necessary elements to finalize the process of creating an air defense system in Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha has reported.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he made this statement during a briefing in Ankara, Turkey, on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

"And if we talk about antiballistic capabilities, this was also mentioned in my speech during the Ukraine-NATO Council: there are clear priorities for how to achieve this… There are a number of states, including in Europe, that have antiballistic missiles in their stockpiles. We are working with each of these capitals through various channels and using different modalities," the minister noted.

Furthermore, according to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine understands the "geography outside of Europe and with which capitals it is necessary to intensify dialogue to obtain these solutions." He specifically highlighted "lobbyist countries" that help Ukraine work with third-party nations.

"(...) we are essentially talking about support groups, advocacy groups for achieving concrete results in strengthening antiballistic capabilities from our closest allies. I am convinced that these decisions will be made," Sybiha said.

He identified the expansion of Ukraine’s own capabilities in manufacturing antiballistic technology as another track.

"There is an understanding of how to work on this track. The President has held talks with leaders of those countries that can truly accelerate or provide the necessary elements for finalization. I am now speaking about the finalization of this process, specifically the creation of an air defense system in Ukraine with antiballistic capabilities," Sybiha said.