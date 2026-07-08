Allies demonstrate unity in assessments and signals at Ukraine-NATO Council meeting - Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha states that the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting held on Tuesday served as a demonstration of the allies’ unity regarding assessments of the situation and signals of support for Ukraine in its efforts to counter Russian aggression.

He announced this on Wednesday in Ankara during a press briefing, where he described the meeting held at the level of foreign ministers in a dinner format.

"I consider the NUC (Ukraine-NATO Council – IF-U) meeting one of the most united (among the allies – IF-U) in terms of the signals that were voiced and the assessments expressed by our partners," he said.

According to him, a "strong statement" by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was delivered during the meeting. "This very strong statement practically set the tone for all subsequent remarks. The need to support Ukraine ahead of winter and the need to strengthen our air defense were mentioned. There was discussion regarding assessments of the real situation on the battlefield. Here, practically all assessments come down to a common denominator, namely, that Ukraine has stabilized the front, Ukraine is achieving successes, and Ukraine is effectively conducting symmetrical operations that significantly strengthen our negotiating position," Sybiha said.

The minister also noted that "it is becoming increasingly evident… that the war for Putin did not simply go off-plan." "It is leading him to collapse. And the proposals that Ukraine has today with the support of our allies are, undoubtedly, a chance for Putin to end this war and, effectively, avoid collapse," he said.