Record number of countries at ministerial level advocate for review of approaches to Ukraine's NATO accession – Head of the Mission

A record number of countries at the ministerial level have spoken in favor of reviewing approaches to Ukraine’s NATO accession, Head of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO Aliona Hetmanchuk has said.

"The Ukraine-NATO Council at the summit in Ankara. Foreign ministers of all NATO member states at one table with Ukraine… In total, all 32 ministers took the floor. A record number of countries at the ministerial level stated that approaches to Ukraine’s accession to NATO must be reviewed. A revitalization of this discussion is taking place in a certain way, but from new positions: Ukraine as a security contributor recognized by the Alliance and the creation of NATO 3.0 – that is, a more European NATO, which, of course, will be significantly more effective and capable with Ukraine than without it," Hetmanchuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to her, the ministers made it clear that they are aware of Ukraine’s needs, the key one being to stop Russian ballistic terror.

"A number of countries signaled new contributions to strengthen our air defense through the PURL program, as well as in other priority areas for Ukraine, such as long-range ammunition," she said.

She noted that the heads of diplomatic departments of NATO member states understand that a clear, unified, and decisive response from the Alliance must be formulated to Russia’s escalation threats before Russia attempts to translate any of these threats into practical preparation.

As reported, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha stated at the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting that Ukraine is a security partner and contributor to the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Ukraine is no longer a country simply seeking protection; Ukraine is a security partner and contributor. We are capable of bringing our unique strength, experience, and innovation to collective security. NATO 3.0 will not be complete without Ukraine. Together, we are strengthening our common security and bringing sustainable peace closer for Ukraine and the rest of Europe," Sybiha said.